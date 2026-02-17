Caldwell Fire: Drones help allocate resources early on, before crews arrive on scene

CALDWELL, Idaho — Emergency response in Caldwell is reaching new heights, as firefighters and police work together using drone technology to assess incidents before crews arrive on scene.

Watch: Firsthand look at training and response calls and how drones help agencies

Caldwell firefighters cut response time with drones

Caldwell Fire Captain Jordan Lowe said the added aerial perspective is already making a measurable difference during active fire calls.

“[It] helped us allocate resources early on [during] the incident before any of us had actually arrived on scene,” Lowe said.

Lowe recalled responding to a structure fire where the Caldwell Police Department’s Real Time Information Center deployed one of its three drones, providing live video to fire crews en route.

"If the drone hadn't been up, we would have had to show up on scene and complete our 360 to actually see what exactly was going on because the fire was coming from the Charlie side of the house. So being able to see the drone footage en route accelerated our resource determination, and we're able to get resources there close to 5 minutes before we normally would have," explained Lowe.

Thermal imaging from above revealed hot spots early, guiding decisions to call in additional support. Crews from Middleton, Nampa, and Notus responded, making it a multi-agency effort.

The aerial support comes from the Caldwell Police Department’s Drone as First Responder program — the first of its kind in Idaho. The department launched the initiative earlier this year, stationing three Skydio drones strategically throughout the city.

Funded with approximately $120,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging to assist on active incidents, missing persons cases, and major crashes.

Lowe said while the technology enhances response efforts, it does not replace foundational training.

"The technology can definitely push safety standards, but at the end of the day, you can't get too reliant on the technology. You still have to be able to rely on your training," Lowe said.

During training drills at the fire station, crews emphasized that confirming what they see from above with what they encounter on the ground is key to executing a safe and effective fire attack.

"If we can determine everything lining up with what we're seeing on the drone footage or the video and technology that we're seeing, when we show up, and we can confirm that with our own eyes, it gives us a solid plan to go in there and make a fire attack," Lowe said.

Police officials have said the drone program is designed to improve situational awareness while following strict operational and privacy policies. For firefighters, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to coordination and preparedness.

As the police department’s drone program continues to expand, Caldwell Fire leaders say teamwork and training will grow alongside the technology — all aimed at protecting the community more effectively.

