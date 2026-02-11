Caldwell Fire responds to two house fires within 12 hours

CALDWELL, Idaho — In the span of 12 hours, crews with the Caldwell Fire Department battled and extinguished two significant house fires.

According to a release from Caldwell Fire, the first fire was reported on E. Kearney Street right before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prior to Caldwell Fire crews arriving on the scene, a Caldwell Police Department drone surveyed the scene and relayed real-time information regarding the ongoing blaze. Based on that info, crews requested additional support before the first fire truck arrived on the scene.

When crews did reach the home, they witnessed flames emerging from the roof of the garage. Thanks to working smoke alarms, the residents were able to safely and quickly evacuate along with their pets. No injuries were reported. The house was severely damaged, especially the second floor.

The second fire occurred on Wednesday morning at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Wagner Road. There, crews saw smoke and fire coming from within the residence. Acting quickly, firefighting crews were able to control the fire in just six minutes after arriving on the scene. Working smoke alarms, which had been recently installed by Caldwell Fire, were again credited for a safe and prompt evacuation of the residents.

One patient was treated at the scene of the fire.

Both fires remain under investigation.

