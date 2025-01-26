Caldwell Fire Department celebrates the return of the crew that aided in Palisades Fire

CALDWELL, Idaho — Today, the Caldwell Fire Department welcomed back their firefighters, who had been dispatched to Los Angeles to combat the ongoing wildfires. Families, council members, and the Caldwell Police Department gathered to give them a warm homecoming.

In early January, the Caldwell Fire Department dispatched four experienced firefighters and a team leader to assist with the Palisades Fire. The crew worked on the ground, running 12-hour shifts to support those defending their homes.

Caldwell Fire Department Caldwell Fire Department celebrate the return of there team from the aid of the Palisades fire

The Palisades Fire continues but a persistent effort from fire crews now has the blaze under 87% containment. The fire has so far burned 23,000 acres.

The Eaton and Hurst Fires are 95% and 100% contained, respectively.

Experts estimate the cost of recovery for the LA area to be in the vicinity of $2.5 billion.