Caldwell fire crews contain house fire, rescue dog

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Fire Department said crews successfully stopped the forward progression of a house fire on Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the department said at 5:54 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire.

After getting to the scene, the first-arriving crew found that a deck fire had extended inside the residence and into the attic space.

Caldwell Fire Department

Fire crews initiated an "aggressive interior attack", stopping forward progression and successfully containing the fire to the kitchen and attic areas.

Caldwell Fire responding crews rescued a dog from the residence, but reported there were no occupants inside the home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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