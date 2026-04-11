Caldwell educator Dr. Melyssa Ferro inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame Class of 2026

CALDWELL, Idaho — The National Teachers Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional career teachers from public, private and parochial schools across the country. This year, one of those educators is from Caldwell.

WATCH: Dr. Melyssa Ferro Walks us through the National Teachers Hall of fame 2026

Caldwell teacher named to National Teachers Hall of Fame

Dr. Melyssa Ferro, a teacher at Syringa Middle School, has been named one of five inductees in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. The national honor recognizes more than two decades of dedication to education.

“I’m having the opportunity to put Idaho and to put Caldwell in places that our name doesn’t usually get recognition… we can compete with them,” Ferro said.

Ferro learned she was selected during a surprise announcement. She was teaching class when administrators, family members and Hall of Fame representatives entered her classroom to share the news alongside many of her students.

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“To have this honor that I didn’t think I was going to receive… in front of my entire family, all of my students… I think my emotions just got the best of me,” Ferro said.

To be considered for the Hall of Fame, educators must have at least 20 years of full-time classroom experience and complete a rigorous application process that includes essays, recommendations and interviews.

“In order to get inducted into it, you had to have taught for at least 20 years… there’s a massive application that goes along with it, but really they’re looking for somebody who’s been really vested in education throughout those 20 years,” Ferro said.

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This year’s selection process drew 170 applicants from across the United States, making it one of the most competitive honors in education.

“The caliber of people that are in this award class are just incredible… I really honestly did not think I was going to win it,” Ferro said.

The recognition reflects Ferro's commitment inside the classroom and her willingness to advance education through leadership roles, collaboration and advocacy at the district, state and national levels.

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“It takes another level of commitment… to start working outside of your classroom at the district level… working at the state level to support public education… and then going on beyond that,” Ferro said.

The award aligns closely with her core values.

“The message behind the National Teaching Hall of Fame really resonates with me — supporting public education, supporting teachers, supporting students,” Ferro said.

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The recognition gives her a platform to highlight the work happening in local classrooms.

“I get an opportunity to highlight some of the fantastic things that are happening not just inside of my own classroom, but in the classrooms all across the Caldwell School District… I get to take those with me on this journey,” Ferro said.

She emphasized the importance of representing Idaho on a national stage, noting that educators from the state can compete with those from larger districts across the country.

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“There is a little part of me that just thrills every time I get a chance to see the city that I was born in or the state that I’m from being recognized in these awards,” Ferro said.

At the center of her work are her students.

“These kids mean the world to me… they make me want to come to work every day,” Ferro said.

Her goal is to ensure students in Caldwell have the same opportunities as others nationwide.

“I want Caldwell kids to walk out of here being able to have the same opportunities… as kids from every other state in the nation,” Ferro said.

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