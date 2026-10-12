Caldwell domestic violence survivor shares story of hope during awareness month

CALDWELL, Idaho — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local advocates say awareness can be the first step toward helping victims find safety and support. For one Canyon County woman, life after domestic violence is something she once thought was out of reach.

The survivor, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, recently shared her story with Idaho News 6 in hopes that others living through abuse will know help is available.

"There is nothing that can compare to coming home to peace," she said. "Coming home to no holes in your walls, no broken dishes, no one yelling at you."

After years of navigating abuse, uncertainty and fear while raising three children, she says she eventually found freedom and stability. Now, she wants other survivors to know they do not have to face those challenges alone.

"We all have to learn. We need somebody to teach us how to be strong, how to have courage and how to remain loving through all of that."

Her message to other survivors is simple:

"You're not alone. You're really not. All you got to do is let somebody know what you need, and there's somebody who can get it there to you."

Advocates Against Family Violence, based in Caldwell, provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, elder abuse and child sexual assault. The organization also operates the only domestic violence overnight shelter serving Canyon, Owyhee and Gem counties.

Organization leaders say Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an opportunity to educate the public about what abuse can look like and connect survivors with resources.

But they stress the issue extends far beyond October.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, who also co-founded the Man Up Crusade domestic violence awareness nonprofit, says conversations about domestic violence are critical to addressing the problem.

"It's a deeper societal issue that we as a society have to solve, but we can't solve it unless we talk about it," Donahue said.

For the survivor, talking about domestic violence is about helping others find hope.

She recalls one moment that still stands out after leaving her abusive situation.

"There is no feeling like having your child of 18 years saying to you, 'I never knew. I never knew,'" she said.

Today, she says her children are thriving, a future she once feared might not be possible.

"There's no feeling so beautiful," she said. "I've seen what could have been an unsuccessful outcome be so successful."

Advocates say awareness starts with recognizing that abuse affects people from all walks of life and that support is available, whether someone is ready to leave an abusive relationship or simply needs someone to talk to.

Need Help?

Advocates Against Family Violence operates a 24-hour crisis line for survivors seeking support and resources:

24-Hour Crisis Line: 208-459-4779

Additional information about services and resources can be found through Advocates Against Family Violence.

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