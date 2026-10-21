Caldwell considers new laws as electric and motor bikes cause safety concerns

CALDWELL, Idaho — As electric bikes, scooters and motorized bikes become more common on Treasure Valley streets, Caldwell leaders are weighing possible changes to city code aimed at improving safety for both riders and drivers.

The conversation comes as police report a rise from 2025 in crashes involving e-bikes and other motorized vehicles, and just hours after a child riding a mini motorbike was struck by a school bus in Caldwell Monday afternoon.

For truck driver Karson Baird, the issue has become hard to ignore.

WATCH | Hear from Baird on the issue

Norma James Discussion with Trucker Karson Baird

Baird, who drives throughout the Treasure Valley, said close calls involving young riders have become increasingly common, and recalls a particularly scary incident on Ten Mile road, one of the busiest thoroughfares in Meridian.

"All of a sudden one of them just takes off across the road. I know I had to slam on my brakes, a bunch of other people had to slam on their brakes from both sides," Baird said.

WATCH | Caldwell leaders consider new laws following e-bike and motor bike safety concerns

Caldwell Leadership considers new laws as electric and motor bikes cause safety concerns

The topic was already on the agenda Monday night as Caldwell city leaders discussed potential ordinance changes involving e-bikes and other motorized vehicles.

According to Caldwell Police Sgt. Craig Gregory, one of the biggest concerns is that many young riders do not understand the rules of the road.

Police also shared drone footage from a recent incident near Indian Creek Plaza. Officers say employees reported concerns about a young rider operating an e-bike recklessly through the nearby streets and plaza splash pad while attempting to evade police.

The incident highlights why city leaders are considering whether additional regulations are needed as young teenagers and children continue to use legal vehicles in a reckless way.

"We've seen several fatal or serious injury crashes pertaining to the e-bicycles and a lot of it is the children, the 12, 13, 14-year-olds," Gregory said.

Police say understanding the difference between various vehicles is critical. An e-bike includes pedals and is generally designed to travel up to 28 miles per hour.

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Higher-powered electric motorbikes that exceed that threshold and are more than 750 watts are classified more similarly to a motorcycle, not an E-bike.

Gregory said many parents and riders do not realize where that line is drawn when buying their kids bikes.

City data shows e-bike-related crashes have increased from nine crashes last year to 25 crashes so far this year. This is a 316 percent increase.

Caldwell Police Department CPD E-Bike Data

For Baird, the concern is not about making sure teenagers get traffic tickets.

"If a kid runs out and say the unfortunate event where I hit him... that's something that I've got to live with. Anybody that is on either side of that unfortunate situation," he said.

For now, Caldwell's ordinances have not changed. City leaders are expected to bring the proposed regulations back for a vote at the next city council meeting.

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