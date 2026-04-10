Caldwell community awaits completed renovation of 125-year-old historic home

CALDWELL, Idaho — It has been nearly two years since the historic Rice House was moved from the College of Idaho to the heart of downtown Caldwell, and questions are being raised about why the project has yet to be completed.



Watch: Learn more about the project and the reason for delays

Historic Rice House renovation faces delays in downtown Caldwell

The move was intended to preserve the more than century-old home and transform it into a space for the community. But when a community member reached out on social media asking about delays, it was clear there were concerns from neighbors about the timeline of the project.

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Mike Dittenber, executive director of the Caldwell Housing Authority, said the project has faced challenges from the start, particularly when it comes to modernizing a structure that dates back more than 125 years.

"When you put an old house over a new foundation, there are specific issues that have to take place," Dittenber said.

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"During a time period where there weren't very many construction standards, to take a house that is over 125 years old and make it modern and make it meet, every single construction standard takes quite a bit of time, quite a bit of effort and coordination," Dittenber said.

Despite the slow progress visible from the outside, officials say the interior of the home is nearing completion. Plans include turning the space into housing for first responders with 5 apartments, and a coffee shop that will be open to the public.

"So right now we have over $1 million invested in the property. Of that $1 million investment, the urban renewal paid for a small amount for site improvements," Dittenber said.

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The majority of the funding has come from non-taxpayer resources, along with donated materials and volunteer labor, factors that have also contributed to the extended timeline.

But Dittenber emphasized that staying within budget would not be possible without the support of local companies stepping in to help, even as rising material costs continue to pose challenges, all while preserving the home’s historic character.

The Rice House, originally built in 1895 by John C. Rice, a prominent figure in Caldwell’s early development, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Project leaders say maintaining that history has been a priority throughout the renovation process.

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"I get people asking me this question all the time.—'Could you have built something different for cheaper?' And the answer is absolutely. But who wants to come into an historical part of town and see a modern building?" Dittenber said.

The Caldwell Housing Authority estimates the project could be completed within the next year. Dittenber said while the community may be eager to see the home finished and occupied, the long-term impact will make the wait worthwhile.

"We hope that the Rice House will be done within the next year… and people will be able to marvel at what a great addition to this community it is," Dittenber said.

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