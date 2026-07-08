Caldwell City Hall closed, nearby businesses evacuated after construction crews hit gas line

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell City Hall is temporarily closed, after construction crews struck a natural gas line near 4th Avenue and Blaine Street. As a precaution, some nearby businesses are evacuated. Emergency crews are on scene.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow first responders and utility crews work safely to evaluate and repair the leak.

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