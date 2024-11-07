Caldwell voters approve $8.2 million school district levy

CALDWELL, Idaho — After the school district levy failed in the Primary Election in May, voters in Caldwell approved the Caldwell School District levy. The District will be using the funds to help support transportation, school safety, and security for the accelerated program athletics.



The 2-year $4.1 million levy will help the district fund necessary programs to ensure the safety of students.

The levy will go toward the 2025-2026 school year.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We are just grateful for the support of the Caldwell community," said Director of Communication of Caldwell School District Jessica Watts

The Caldwell School District is optimistic after election day, as projected results show a majority of Canyon County voters said "Yes" on a levy that will secure $8.2 million in funding over the next two years.

After previous attempts failed in the May primary, the district saw a domino effect including budget cuts, eliminated positions, and a school closure impacting local families.

This time around they expanded voter outreach.

"We just did our best to educate the Caldwell community about what the supplemental levy funds will be used for," said Watts. The money will help cover costs for staffing, safety, security, and more.

"The 4.1 million dollars supplemental levy will be used to fund things like transportation, school safety and security. It will definitely allow the district to keep our high educational programs here in our district that makes a great choice for students at Caldwell," said Watts.

The school levy was just one of many items on Canyon County ballots, which were three pages long — which meant more than 16 hours of scanning to ensure every vote was counted.