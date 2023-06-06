Local chef wins James Beard Award after fifth nomination

BOISE, Idaho — Kris Komori, a chef at KIN in Downtown Boise has won the James Beard award for Best Chef: Mountain.

Komori was one of four Treasure Valley chefs named a semifinalist for the award earlier this year. Salvador Alamilla of Amano was also considered in the final round.

Komori was nominated for the award five times prior to the win, two of those being with KIN.

"This place is 100% a team. I mean, when the James Beard nominations come out it's a little awkward for me sometimes because it's my name, but I think everyone in the crew knows this is a big 'we', it's not just the kitchen," Komori said. "It's the front of the house, the bartenders, it's everything. Food is just a part of what we do here."