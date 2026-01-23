Local school bus driver charged with possession of child pornography

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 42-year-old school bus driver is charged with four counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

The suspect, Jeremey Wakeley, was taken into custody by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit on Jan. 21, reports the Office of the Attorney General.

"Yesterday, my ICAC Unit arrested a man who worked as a local school bus driver in the Treasure Valley," said Attorney General Labrador. “We've found no evidence of any local victims at this time, but parents deserve to know that my team is working overtime to protect Idaho's children. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their help with this arrest."

ICAC was assisted by the Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Nampa Police Department, Meridian Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

If you or anyone you know is aware of child exploitation, ICAC urges you to call them at 208-947-8700.

