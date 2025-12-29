Linden Street, Ward Road intersection in Caldwell to close Jan. 5 for roundabout construction

CALDWELL, Idaho — Starting Jan. 5, the intersection of Linden Street and Ward Road in Caldwell will be closed as crews work to replace the 3-way intersection with a new roundabout.

The roundabout project should be fully completed by the spring of 2026.

City of Caldwell

The project will be phased out to minimize traffic impacts on the public.

In total, the project will move through 3 separate phases. As the project moves towards completion, local commuters can expect periodic closures, temporary detours, as well as a bypass that will connect Ward Road and Linden Street just west of the intersection.

Linden Street & Ward Road Roundabout Project:

Beginning January 5: The Linden Street and Ward Road intersection will fully close for a few weeks so crews can build a temporary bypass road connecting Linden to Ward, west of the intersection.

Mid-January to early March: The intersection will be partially reopened, and the bypass will be used for access from the west. Access to and from the east will not be available.

Early March to early April: The intersection will fully close for about one month so crews can build the roundabout and complete major construction activities. There will be no route through the intersection during this time.

