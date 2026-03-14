Caldwell apartment fire displaces three families, damages three units

CALDWELL, Idaho — An apartment fire in Caldwell on Saturday morning damaged three apartment units and displaced three families.

According to a Facebook post from Caldwell Fire, authorities responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Parkview Lane on Saturday, March 14.

Multiple agencies responded, and seven engines arrived, along with two truck companies. When fire crews arrived, they discovered that the fire had started in a third-floor apartment, where it had spread to the attic, damaging nearby units.

One person experienced a medical emergency during the incident and was transported to the hospital. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

Three units were damaged due to the fire, including two units on the third floor and one on the second floor. Additionally, three families were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by Caldwell Fire Local 1821.

While crews were battling the fire, other agencies aided in handling 911 calls because Caldwell Fire had no remaining units available in the city. Those units that provided support were Nampa Fire, Middleton/Star, and Canyon County Paramedics.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and an investigation is ongoing.

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