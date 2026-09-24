Bomb threat reported at Caldwell High School, no explosive device found

CALDWELL, Idaho — A bomb threat was reported Wednesday afternoon at Caldwell High School, but no explosive device or other credible threat was found, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Officers responded to the school at about 3:05 p.m. Because the school day had already ended, a limited number of students and staff were on campus, police said.

Officers secured the area and evacuated those still inside. The Nampa Police Department also responded with a bomb detection K9 to assist with a search of the school.

After the search, police said it was determined the school was clear and safe.

CPD said they are aware of similar swatting incidents reported at schools throughout Idaho and across the country. Investigators have not confirmed whether the Caldwell High School threat is connected to those incidents. The details surrounding the call remain under investigation.

"Caldwell Police appreciate the cooperation of Caldwell School District administrators, staff, students, and families during the response, as well as the assistance provided by the Nampa Police Department," CPD said in a press release.