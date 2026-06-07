Bills WR Khalil Shakir hosts charity golf tournament in Caldwell for Idaho Humane Society

CALDWELL, Idaho — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir hosted a camp and golf tournament at Timber Stone Golf Course in Caldwell on Saturday to raise money for charity.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go to the Idaho Humane Society. It marks the second year the Shakir Family Foundation has raised money in the Treasure Valley to help dogs in the community. Last year's charity went to K-9 for Warriors.

WATCH | Idaho News 6 speaks with Shakir on what the organization means to him—

Bills WR Khalil Shakir hosts charity golf tournament for Idaho Humane Society

Shakir started his foundation after adopting a pit mix named Missy a couple of years ago.

"We had no idea the impact that a rescue dog would have on our lives. That's my best friend, she sleeps next to me, attached to my hip whenever I'm home, goes everywhere with me. And the best part about it is whenever I come home, it doesn't matter what mood that I'm in, I instantly smile and she puts me in a better mood," Shakir said.

The former Boise State Bronco told Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent that he always enjoys coming back to the Treasure Valley, especially because it's where he met his wife.

Shakir only has a few days in the area before he needs to return to Buffalo to get ready for his fifth season with the Bills.

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