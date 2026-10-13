"As Critical as an Emergency Room" Caldwell Mom says about new water safety lessons

CALDWELL, Idaho — As her daughter practices floating and acclimating in a swimming pool at the College of Idaho, Silvia Deanda isn't thinking about summer fun.

She's thinking about survival.

Deanda recently enrolled her daughter in water survival-focused swim lessons through British Swim School, a program she believes teaches far more than how to swim.

"She's probably going to save herself or maybe someone else," Deanda said.

The lessons come as Idaho continues to face significant drowning risks.

According to the CDC, Idaho ranks among the top states in the nation for drowning deaths, a concern program owner Brad Goodloe attributes in part to the state's extensive waterways and cold water temperatures.

For families in Canyon County, those dangers are right beside them.

"We have way too many canals," Deanda said. "It doesn't make sense not to have it."

"As Critical as an Emergency Room" Caldwell Mom says about new water safety program

Canals run throughout Caldwell and neighboring communities, often bordering neighborhoods, parks and walking paths.

Many residents have canals right in their neighborhood, but may not understand the risks they pose.

For Deanda, the lessons are personal.

Norma James Silvia Deanda

She says members of her family have experienced serious water emergencies, reinforcing her belief that water survival skills are for more than just the pool.

"We've had family members that have had near death experiences or hospitalized for many weeks because of water injuries," Deanda said. "If you are a parent and you want your kid to survive in this world, this is definitely a life skill that needs to be in their back pocket."

Goodloe talked to Idaho News 6 about Idaho's natural landscape creating unique challenges, as his wife Jamie worked with Deanda's daughter in the pool.

"Our water temperatures on average, even in the summertime, is around 55 degrees," Goodloe said. "It's really important to teach children that if they fall into canals, lakes or rivers, how to rise to the top, roll over onto their back and float."

The training focuses on teaching children how to recover from an unexpected fall into the water, roll onto their backs, keep their airways clear and call for help.

Goodloe said those skills can be critical because accidental drownings often happen quickly and quietly.

"There are a lot of silent drownings that you don't hear any splashing. You don't hear any yelling," he said.

The Goodloes' chose to bring the program to Caldwell because they raised their own family in the area and saw a need for additional water safety education.

The partnership with the College of Idaho now offers swim lessons for children as young as three months old, with instructors hoping early training can help prevent future tragedies.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.