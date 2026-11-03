Employees say it's the end of the road for Caldwell's decades-old Sage Travel Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — For almost a century, commuters and travelers have stopped at the corner lot on Franklin that is currently Sage Travel Plaza. But, employees say this decades-old business will be closing permanently next month.

The longtime travel plaza along Franklin Road is expected to close for good on Dec. 1 after the 3.22-acre property sold for $5.5 million.

Sage Travel Plaza to close after decades of service in Caldwell

Cody Tipton, who has worked at the Sage Travel Plaza for four years, said employees have known a closure could eventually come because the property had been on the market throughout his time there.

“We've been expecting this for some time, and we are looking at it as a chapter of our lives, a good chapter of our lives coming to a close and moving on to bigger, better things,” Tipton said.

Tipton confirmed the store is closing after 89 years and said new ownership will be taking over.

For Tipton and assistant Jayce Knutson, however, the Sage Travel Plaza has been much more than a convenience store or a place to fill up. They say it has become a gathering place where some customers have built memories spanning generations.

“One of our employees, him as a young child used to eat in the cafe with his grandparents, his great-grandparents, his parents, and now he's one of our employees,” Knutson said.

Tipton said serving the community has been one of the highlights of his time at the travel plaza.

That connection has extended beyond the cash register. Tipton said the business has hosted parking lot yard sales to help people with disabilities, helped people experiencing homelessness access a hot shower and, recently, even cared for a customer's dog for a week.

For Tipton, those moments made the job about more than providing for his family of six.

“This has given us an opportunity to show the community that respect and the care for the community and the people around us,” Tipton said. “To help them out in times of need has been very impactful to the both of us.”

Questions remain about what will happen to the property after the Sage Travel Plaza closes. Rumors about the site's future have circulated on social media, but employees and the city have not confirmed whether the existing travel plaza will be demolished or what the new owner ultimately plans.

As the Sage Travel Plaza prepares to close, Tipton and Knutson are already looking toward their next chapter.

The two say they are submitting a proposal and application for a new restaurant, a 50s-style diner focusing on classic desserts, in a lot close to the old station, where they hope truckers will still get easy access to warm food

“We hope you'll join Jayce and I on our next adventure,” Tipton said.

The final day to fill up or shop at the Sage Travel Plaza is expected to be Dec. 1.

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