CALDWELL, Idaho — During homecoming, 10th Street turns into more than just a parade route. It becomes a gathering place where generations of families line the streets for a Caldwell tradition that goes back years.

Bianca Villega is a mom and alumni of the Caldwell School district.

"It was just such a fun and engaging opportunity for the community to come together,"

WATCH | A Caldwell tradition unites students, parents and alumni

Caldwelll tradition unites students, parents and alumni

And she watched her son in the parade as we talked Friday, hes a senior and is on special teams for Cougar football.

Villega herself remembers being in the parade and watching it as an elementary schooler at Van Buren.

Student leaders say the parade is months in the making and much bigger than a game.

Norma James Caldwell High School Student Body Leadership

17-year-old Jordan is co-president of the Caldwell High School student body, and told me about the prep behind the event.

"And throughout the summer we do meetings. We have bondings to figure out what we really want to implement into our hallways, our lip syncs, and our floats," he said.

Homecoming traditions happen across the country, but student leaders say Caldwell's parade stands out because the entire city is invited to celebrate.

Alex is the other co-president and says the community rallies around the event.

Norma James Students pose with Parade Candy

"The whole town to look up to something and it's not just exciting just for us high schoolers, but it's also exciting for the little kids. The parents as well seeing their kids also on the floats," she said.

The Caldwell Cougars will face off against the Jerome Tigers and their homecoming game Friday night at 7 p.m.

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