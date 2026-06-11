67-year-old Caldwell man charged with child exploitation after police investigate cyber tip

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Wednesday, a 67-year-old Caldwell man was booked into Canyon County Jail after police arrested him for possession of child sexual exploitation materials, Caldwell Police said in a press release.

According to officials, the investigation began in Sept. of 2025, after Caldwell Police received information stemming from a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The tip was initially investigated by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office before investigators identified a potential connection to Caldwell and referred the case to CPD.

During the investigation, Caldwell detectives ultimately identified 67-year-old Charles Bruce Williams and executed a search warrant at a residence on the 20100 block of Lolo Avenue in Caldwell.

Williams was arrested and booked into Canyon County Jail for sexual exploitation of a child by electronic means.

"There is no greater priority for the Caldwell Police Department than protecting the most vulnerable members of our community - our children,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram. "We will not tolerate predators in our city. We will pursue you with every resource at our disposal, we will find you, and we will ensure you face the absolute maximum consequences under the law."

Chief Ingrahm thanked CPD for their "around-the-clock" work on the critical case.

CPD went on to thank the NCMEC, Spokane Sheriff's Office and law enforcement partners for their assistance in the investigation.

"This case is an example of how cyber tips, interagency cooperation, and thorough investigative work can help identify offenders and protect potential victims," CPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Suspected online child sexual exploitation can be reported to NCMEC’s CyberTipline at report.cybertip.org.

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