2,500 sheep march through Caldwell to celebrate a tradition 100-years in the making

CALDWELL, Idaho — More than 2,000 sheep marched through the streets of Caldwell on Thursday as part of an annual sheep drive that organizers say is a living reminder of the region's deep agricultural roots.

The drive is managed by Soulen Livestock Company, which is approaching a major milestone.

"2026 is the 100th year that this operation has been going, starting with a great-granddad, and will be a 100-year farm in 2029," Soulen said.

For generations, the herd has been carefully moved through town, guided by experienced herders and protection dogs. Organizers say the drive is also a sustainable way to manage the herd.

"We only stay in one place for a short amount of time and that allows us to run a large number of animals, so we're not damaging any ground, and we work with our counterparts in the BLM and Forest Service," Soulen said.

Each year, organizers welcome the community to watch and experience this living piece of Caldwell's agricultural history.

"Really cool to see and neat for me to see it through other people's eyes. I sometimes take it for granted, and when other people are out here and getting to see it, it's pretty special," added Soulen.

The Gillam family attended the drive on Thursday and used the event as a learning opportunity for their homeschooled son.

"I taught him all about sheep, and my husband taught him about shearing and herding and everything else. So him getting to see it in person was like a hands-on experience," Gillam said.

For the Gillam family, the event also served as a reminder of the hard work behind the long-standing tradition.

"Caldwell was founded on a railway because of its agriculture, and my mom actually has a farm. We have cattle and horses, so we totally understand what goes into the work and what these farmers do to provide for us," Gillam said.

For those who missed Thursday's drive, another band of sheep moves through Caldwell on Sunday, March 5. More details are available at IdahoNews6.com.

