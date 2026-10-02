Teen accused of running over 19-year-old woman in Nampa enters not-guilty plea

CALDWELL, Idaho — An 18-year-old accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in a Nampa parking lot pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on Friday in Canyon County District Court.

Alissa Huerta is accused of running over Jade Ramirez with her car during an altercation in a Nampa parking lot.

Idaho News 6 previously reported that Nampa police responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Caldwell Boulevard around 4:20 a.m. Officers found Ramirez suffering from life-threatening injuries. Ramirez was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

READ MORE | New details emerge in case against 18-year-old accused of running over Caldwell woman

Huerta's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4.

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