10-year-long Axon cameras contract approved by Caldwell City Council

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell police department's request to sign a 10-year-contract with Axon passed in a 4-1 vote Monday evening in a Caldwell City Council meeting.

WATCH: 10-year Axon cameras contract approved by Caldwell City Council

AXON and Caldwell Police to sign 10-year contract after approval from City council

Caldwell Police Department Sgt. Andrew Heitzman presented the need for the cameras before city council, asking for the number of license plate reading cameras in Caldwell to increase from 45 to 65 for roughly $95,000.

AXON would provide the department with AI transcribing technology, tasers, body cameras, and, of course, license plate reading cameras.

Heitzman said that the camera increase would replace the deficit of officers the city is seeing and continue to assist the department in making arrests.

City councilors had conflicting opinions on the issue, but ultimately the only dissenting vote came from Councilwoman Diana Register, who stated the council should consider hearing from residents and that this issue was being rushed to a vote before an in-depth conversation could be had.

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips also made a statement against the technology, saying, "Police successfully investigated crimes and protected communities long before stationary LPR networks existed."

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