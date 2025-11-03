New Burley temple opens for public tours before January dedication ceremony

BURLEY, Idaho — For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a temple is a crucial aspect of their faith. The public will soon have a chance to tour the new Burley temple before its dedication in January.

Jolene Graham and her family live close enough to the new Burley temple that they could feel the earth shake during construction. For years, her family would admire temples in other places like Boise and Twin Falls.

"We've been here, my husband and I, over 30 years, never did we dream we would be able to walk down the street to worship in the temple so we're excited," Graham said.

Watch to get a look at the new Burley temple —

Inside Idaho's New Burley Temple: Rare Public Tours Before Dedication

"You know there's a feeling of peace and comfort just walking around the grounds. It's a place to meditate and ponder," Graham said.

This will be the seventh operating temple in Idaho. After its dedication in January, only church members with certain qualifications are allowed inside.

For members of the general public, you only have one chance to see the inside, and that's during the open house period this month.

The church currently has 210 temples around the world, and more are on the way, including plans for Caldwell, Coeur d'Alene, Montpelier and Teton River.

Steven Bangerter is the executive director of the church's temple department. He led a group tour and explained how custom art and decorations reflect the surrounding community, including custom rugs and stained glass featuring blossoming potato plants.

"And as the construction is completed on each one, they are opened to the world, the community, especially the local community and all are invited to learn these matters that we hold sacred and understand why it's such an important place to members of the church," Bangerter said.

"To us, the importance of the temple is that it's the house of the Lord, where the veil between heaven and earth can be made thin and we can feel our heavenly father's guidance, peace, and presence - and we invite all to come and enjoy that with us," Bangerter said.

The public can tour the temple from Thursday, Nov. 6 through Saturday, Nov. 22, excluding Sundays.

