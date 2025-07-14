Community gathers at vigil after quadruple homicide in Magic Valley as investigators continue their work

BURLEY, Idaho — A community in shock is coming together after authorities say a 56-year-old man killed four people in three locations spanning two counties in the Magic Valley.

Hundreds gathered at a vigil Sunday night to remember the victims of last week's quadruple homicide that has left the Mini-Cassia area reeling.

"It's just something we're not used to and we don't really know how to react to it in a way," said Brooklynn Carver, a local resident.

When tragedy strikes small communities, healing often happens together. See how Magic Valley residents are supporting each other after a devastating crime:

Magic Valley community holds vigil for victims of quadruple homicide investigation

Investigators remain tight-lipped as they continue investigating the killings. Benjamin Naylor is accused of taking four lives in incidents that spanned Minidoka and Cassia counties.

RELATED: Suspect in dual-county homicide investigation faces four counts of first-degree murder

"You just hear a lot of people asking like 'Why here?' This stuff doesn't happen here. It's just been like this over time. I feel like if somebody who grew up here, it's just something I've never experienced," Carver said.

Authorities have identified two victims, Kelly and Donna Jenks — the identities of the two other victims have not yet been released.

The community is now looking for ways to heal together.

"I was just a little time to get together and remember all the lives we've lost over the last few weeks," Carver said.

Carver shared photos from the vigil showing a community both healing and hurting.

"I believe that there is great power in group grieving," Carver said. "It's just you know you're not alone, but to see the vast number of people who are also grieving just makes an impact."

Court documents detail how investigators pursued their suspect from Minidoka to Cassia and ultimately to Lincoln County, where they took Naylor into custody.

Many court documents linked to this case remain sealed or redacted. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.