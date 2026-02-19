Burley Library completes $500,000 expansion with new teen space and community rooms

BURLEY, Idaho — After 11 months of construction, the Burley Library has reopened to full service with a major $500,000 expansion designed to serve the community for years to come.

The expansion, which was funded by a grant from the Idaho Commission of Public Libraries, began construction in March 2025 and officially opened to the public earlier this week.

RELATED | Burley Public Library announces the start of construction on a $500,000 expansion project

"Change is hard sometimes, but this is a beautiful change," said Tayce Robinson, director of the Burley Library. "With that grant, we were able to add 1,900 square feet and remodel about 800 square feet of space."

WATCH: Take A Tour! New Burley Library expansion doubles community space

Inside Burley Library's Amazing $500K Expansion - Full Tour

The expansion includes several new features designed to better serve different community groups. A dedicated teen space now provides young adults with their own area to read, socialize, and play video games— complete with young adult book collections.

The library also added an Idaho history section, made possible with financial support from the Burley Lions Club.

Additional improvements include new staff offices, a conference room that accommodates six people, and smaller study rooms that can double as telehealth facilities.

One of the most significant improvements addresses the library's community programming needs. The original community room, which previously hosted art classes for 40 to 50 children in cramped conditions, has been doubled in size.

"We had outgrown our community room space, we would have art classes and things like that [with] up to 40-50 kids cramped into this little spot with tables and chairs and art supplies, so we were able to double that," Robinson added.

Community members are already enjoying the enhanced facilities. Burley resident Penny McBride praised the improvements.

"It's amazing. It helps with my clients so much and gives us more things to do in the community. It just makes it a good place for everyone to come and hang out with their kids and clients, like I do," McBride said.

The current expansion represents only the first phase of the library's growth plans.

Officials hope to raise more than $2.5 million for an even larger expansion that would include a dual-level addition on an adjoining parking lot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.