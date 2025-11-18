Burley agriculture company expands to help farmers maximize crops amid economic uncertainty

BURLEY, Idaho — Economic uncertainty in farming makes it more important than ever for farmers to maximize every crop yield. In Burley, one company is expanding its ability to supply farmers in Idaho and around the world with solutions to help them succeed.

Despite challenging conditions in agriculture, Jim Morris sees opportunity in Redox Bio-Nutritionals' expansion in Burley. The locally-run international agriculture company is doubling down on helping farmers navigate difficult times.

"It's a difficult time for agriculture, crop prices are low. We have trade disputes going on throughout the world input costs are high," Morris said.

Even with these challenges, Morris believes the expansion will benefit farmers locally and globally.

"Whatever we as a company and others in the industry can do to help growers, we all benefit from that," Morris said.

Redox Bio-Nutritionals produces products that help plants better utilize available nutrients. The company maintains an on-site greenhouse to constantly evaluate how well their products work, making year-round studies possible.

Research Technician Faith Talley explained their testing process while showing off their jalapeño pepper trial in the greenhouse.

"We do a lot of our trials here in the greenhouse and behind us here we have our jalapeño pepper trial," Faith said.

The testing helps the company understand their products better and provide guidance to agronomists and growers.

"We're just kind of testing out our products and seeing how efficient and how they work just so we can have a better understanding of them," Talley said. "So we can tell our agronomists and our growers how they work, and best how to use them."

The 22,000 square foot expansion doubles their warehouse space and includes a new, state-of-the-art science facility to continue their research studies.

Morris emphasized the importance of the scientific component to their operations.

"And then the other aspect is the science aspect that's a critical part of our DNA and when we have a state of the laboratory and we have two PhD's on staff. We should have even more breakthroughs coming that are going to ultimately help agriculture in the magic valley and beyond," Morris said.

