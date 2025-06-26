50th annual Idaho Regatta takes over the Snake River in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho — For 50 years, the calm waters along the Snake River in Burley have been transformed into a world-class racetrack for some of the most powerful speedboats on the planet.

"There is nothing like it; it's wide open, and you can go as hard and as fast as you can," said Randall Dilworth from Team Thunder.

Reaching speeds of up to 150 miles per hour on the water, the Idaho Regatta is one of the fastest boat shows in the state.

In 1975, a group of racers got together and said, "Hey, let's have our own race!" This is how the Burley Idaho Regatta began, according to Louis Schindler, the Idaho Regatta chairman.

Celebrating 50 years, this weekend's event is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet, with close to 100 boats set to hit the water and race preparations well underway.

"This year, we have 15 different classes. We score the races just like any other race: whoever finishes first, second, third, fourth, and so on," said Schindler.

One of the racers is Randall Dilworth from Team Thunder. Although he currently lives in Utah, he has a long history with the regatta and returned for another adventure, even after a mishap last year.

"I grew up watching my uncle race here, and that boat was the one that crashed last year and came apart. That was my boat, and my nephew was driving it, but I was able to pick up this boat and come racing with my family," Dilworth shared.

The excitement isn't limited to adults; the next generation is also diving into the racing action.

"Outboards are small, 9-to-10-foot-long race boats that you race on your knees. There is no gas pedal and no seatbelt, and you're going about 60 miles an hour on the water," explained Brody Wyant, who is racing out of Maple Valley, Washington.

The Idaho Regatta will run throughout the weekend, offering activities for the entire family.

Of course, you can't miss the races happening all day Saturday and Sunday.

"Gates open at 8 a.m., and we race until about 5 or 6 o'clock, as long as we don't have any boat crashes, which we pray don’t happen. Other than that, it's just a good time — come and hang out!" said Schindler.

