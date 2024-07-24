Wildfire smoke pushes air quality to 'Very Unhealthy' for parts of the Treasure Valley

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Wildfires burning across the region are having an impact on air quality in the Treasure Valley. Smoke from fires near the Oregon-Idaho border has pushed air quality in some parts of the valley to 'Very Unhealthy' levels.



The Department of Environmental Quality recommends people limit their time outside to reduce exposure to the smoke.

You can find a map of real-time air quality from the Department of Environmental Quality here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Over the past couple days there's been a lot more fire activity with those fires," says Michael Toole, the Regional Airshed Coordinator with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

He says Tuesday morning was especially rough.

"We shot up into the purple for some hourlies and the red, and I believe we're probably gonna see that for the next couple days," says Toole.

He tells me that fires near the Oregon-Idaho Border are having a huge impact on local air quality.

Is this the worst air quality we've seen all year so far?

"So far yes. And just unfortunately with where the fires are, even if the fires die down with smoke production that smoke is just, with our predominant northwest wind, it's just gonna come right through Ontario and right through our river valley," Toole explained.

As Toole and I spoke he said smoke levels like this can have an impact on more than just sensitive groups.

"So the levels we're seeing right now can impact everyone. Again everybody's different on how it impacts them... It is a good idea for everybody to kind of take stock of that and maybe to really limit their time outside," added Toole.

"A little bit early, I would say," says Cheryl Johnson, who lives in Marsing.

She tells me the poor air quality is a seasonal sight that doesn't impact her too much.

"The one thing though that I have noticed this year that I haven't noticed in past is the ash on my car in the morning so that's a little different," added Johnson.

"Well, it wasn't one of awe or beauty it was the reaction of this is really not good," says Dave Steinhaus, who lives in Boise.

He woke up to a smokey morning and a red sunrise.

Steinhaus tells me he tries to limit his exposure to the smoke.

"I go out in the morning get all my stuff done go to my meetings or the store and I've been trying to stay in in the afternoons because it's not only smoky but it's over 100°," says Steinhaus.