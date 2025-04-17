Widow disavows non-profit for late husband, Sheriff's Deputy, Tobin Bolter

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday evening, Abbey Bolter, the wife of deceased Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter, disavowed a non-profit that was set up as a memorial project and scholarship fund in honor of her late husband. Tobin Bolter was shot and killed in the line of duty while executing a traffic stop on April 21, 2024.

In a video posted to Facebook, Abbey Bolter reads from a prepared statement saying, "This past week, my family announced the beginning of the non-profit, Tobin Bolter Memorial Project and Scholarship Program. The goals of this foundation were high and honorable, but today, this evening, I'm sharing that my family no longer supports this non-profit. Through my attorneys, I have requested that this non-profit cease and desist using my husband's name. I'm thankful for the outpouring of support which this foundation has received this past week, but information has come to my attention, and in good conscience, I can no longer have my husband's name, likeness, image, or memory used to promote this organization."

She goes on to explain that she and her father have resigned from board positions with the non-profit.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.