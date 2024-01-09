What construction can you expect on the Boise Bench this year?

The biggest construction projects for the Boise Bench will be the Garden Street / Albion street redesign

As Boise’s population grows in numbers you might notice other significant changes, like the increase in construction, and here on the Boise bench, there are several streets, and intersections, getting a makeover.

"Each area is very unique in what the needs are,” said Kristy Inselman, planning supervisor for Ada County Highway District.

Every year Ada County Highway District adopts a five-year work plan to see what work needs to be done across the county.

Inselman continues, “obviously the Central Bench and Boise Southeast — more of the needs there are for bike and pedestrian and safety projects whereas Meridian, that area or Southwest Boise, the needs are more for road widening.”

On the Boise Bench, one of the biggest projects is improvements along Albion and Garden Street where crews are reconstructing several blocks.

Another high-impact project is the installation of a mini roundabout to address safety concerns.

"The Rose Hill and Owyhee intersection came out of a traffic need. There was accident history at that intersection, people were speeding and not slowing down. They had a through on that. So, when did the analysis we did a concept study and what came out of it was a mini roundabout," says Inselman.

Although it seems like construction is happening on nearly every street. ACHD has a way for you to view what construction is happening in your neighborhood, with their interactive map. The map shows you the construction year, project costs, and year of, estimated, completion.

“Sometimes you'll see one of two so you'll see multiple projects so the garden Albion to Franklin that's a sidewalk and road reconstruction project so it's multiple blocks that we're doing,” says, Inselman

Along with an interactive map, you can also view what roads are closed or under construction, it's called Road Work In the Area, or RITA for short.