Garden Street construction begins. New sidewalks, bikeway, and reconstruction

Construction on Garden Street in Boise until Spring to Summer of 2024

ACHD began the sidewalk design project for Garden Street Sidewalks and Albion Street Bikeways to the Greenbelt

If you plan on using Garden Street in the near future, you may be making a few detours until Spring 2024. The Ada County Highway District is starting its sidewalk design , in Boise, on Garden Street starting from Emerald all the way to Albion.

The Ada County Highway District plans to repair and create sidewalks down Garden Streetalong with a bikeway between Albion and the Greenbelt.

“It was something that we were looking forward to but, because we really needed the sidewalks it was a matter of how exactly they were going to go about it,” says Claude Beagarie

Claude Beagarie is a resident of Garden Street and has been living here for over 40 years, he says not everyone is a fan of the sidewalks.

“I do know that we have a lot of people walking the dogs and I'm sure that they would," he continues, "that's probably the biggest issue here is safety for the children getting off the buses"

The sidewalks for the project include adding curbs, and gutters to both sides of the street. For the bikeway, more lanes and signage will be added between Albion and the Greenbelt. Along with enhanced pedestrian/bike signals on the Franklin intersection.

“I was stuck for about an hour, and they said ‘Oh we could've moved,’ but I thought man I want them to be done with what they're doing.” Beagarie laughs.

Construction began on Monday and the timeline for completion is around Spring to Summer of 2024.

While some neighbors are excited about the sidewalks, other neighbors are saying the construction is a nuisance.

One neighbor is very upset because his trees had to be cut down from his front yard for the construction.

