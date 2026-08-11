2026 Boise Open Event Guide: Pro golf & live music at Hillcrest Country Club

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Treasure Valley's premier golf tournament, The Boise Open, is scheduled to tee off Thursday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Country Club.

The tournament runs through Sunday, Aug. 16, featuring live music following each round of golf Thursday through Saturday.

Performers include American singer and rapper Nelly, alternative rock band Counting Crows and country singer HARDY.

Kids 15 and younger get free admission to the tournament all week with a ticketed adult. Sunday's events include Junior Day, where kids can get free lessons and tips from professionals on the driving range. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a free tournament logo and lunch.

The tournament features 156 Korn Ferry Tour players competing for a $1 million purse, with $180,000 going to the winner.

The field also includes 15 PGA TOUR winners and five past Boise Open champions, including Kevin Tway, Michael Thompson, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon and Chan Kim.

Organizers for the Boise Open say they have raised more than $3 million for charity this year. The tournament has raised more than $45 million since 1990, setting a record for the Korn Ferry Tour.

Concert schedule

Concerts will begin after golf wraps up each day and are expected to start around 7:15 p.m.



Thursday, Aug. 13: Nelly

Friday, Aug. 14: Counting Crows

Saturday, Aug. 15: HARDY

There is no concert scheduled Sunday.

Tickets

Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are sold out, as are four-day passes.

The only tickets still available are $10 Sunday tickets, which include admission to the final round of golf and Junior Day activities.

For more information, visit the Albertsons Boise Open website.

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