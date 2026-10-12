Red Cross, Boise Fire seek volunteers for free smoke alarm installations in Boise Bench this Saturday

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Red Cross and Boise Fire Department are teaming up this Saturday to check smoke alarms and install free replacements in Boise Bench homes — and they need volunteers to make it happen.

It is the first year the teams are bringing the Sound the Alarm - Save a Life event to the Bench, with a goal of reaching about 150 homes.

Ed Sweeny, public information officer for The American Red Cross, said the neighborhood's housing and population make it a priority.

"There's a lot of older homes and older residents that we feel are most vulnerable to surviving home fires."

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No experience is needed as the Red Cross provides training before volunteers head out.

"Come as you are, we provide the tools and the training," Sweeny said.

Sweeny said the teams have seen firsthand how the work can save lives.

"A family of five actually survived as a result of the smoke alarms that we installed in their home," Sweeny said.

Sweeny added that the event reflects a larger mission.

"It's a great example of neighbors helping neighbors," he said. "Home fires in particular are the number one type of disaster that the American Red Cross responds to."

Maura Hay, with Boise Fire, said the danger is real for homes without working smoke alarms.

"They're not going to have that early warning, they're not going to get out and that can lead to some bad things that could happen," Hay said.

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With October marking Fire Prevention Month, Hay said it is the perfect time to check smoke alarms ahead of the holiday season.

"We get a lot more cooking around those seasons too, and cooking fires are the most common fire in the country," Hay said. "And even around the holiday season we got more decorations."

Hay recommends everyone test their smoke alarms monthly, change batteries twice a year and replace alarms every 10 years.

If you are interested in getting your smoke alarms checked you can sign up for a visit on the City of Boise website.

Community members interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up here .