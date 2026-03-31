Protestors gather at engineering firm tasked with designing Idaho firing squad facility

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A group of protestors gathered at the Cator Ruma & Associates Co. building on the Boise Bench to speak out against the soon-to-be-built firing squad facility.

Cator Ruman & Associates, an engineering consultant, has been tasked with designing the new execution chamber.

The protest, which was organized by Worth Rises and Death Penalty Action, included faith leaders and community members opposed to the death penalty.

READ MORE | Construction underway on Idaho firing squad facility as advocates plan protest

Due to a law that was passed in 2025, the firing squad will become the primary method of execution in Idaho starting on July 1.

The move to a firing squad comes after Idaho experienced various challenges regarding its lethal injection program, which included the failed execution of Thomas Creech in 2024.

The Idaho Department of Correction is currently working to train and develop procedures around firing-squad-style executions, including determining if the gun used will be fired by a human or via remote control.