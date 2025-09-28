BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project hosted Open Streets for the second year in a row, where they invited the public to bring out their bikes and enjoy a normally busy street without cars.

"We are asking the community to sort of re-imagine our streets, our public spaces," said Gillian Horn of the Boise Bicycle Project. "They are meant to be enjoyed by all types of people, not just cars. We aren’t anti-car by any means; we are pro-people."

This initiative is put on with support from the City of Boise, which provides a grant after different neighborhoods throughout town apply for Open Streets. This year, the Winstead Park Neighborhood Association got the grant, and next year it will be in the Collister neighborhood.

"I think it is a great concept," said John Cochran, who came out to enjoy the event with his family. "We will go find some good food, meet some good people, and we are just going to have a fun day."

WATCH | John Cochran's bike buggy strolls along Open Streets

Open Streets closes down Ustick Road for a bicycle and pedestrian block party

The Goathead Festival has evolved into Open Streets, which means a lot of those wacky components can be found at Open Streets. It's a vibe that includes costumes, a pedal-powered stage, and a variety of other activities.

"We have invited our community to come out to walk, bike, and roller blade to enjoy what this space feels like when it is safe for people," said Horn.

The event took place from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. It included live music, demonstrations, food, art, and a variety of different activities with buses taking people and their bikes to the neighborhood.