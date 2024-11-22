BPD officer involved in April shooting found justified in use-of-force

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A new report was released on Friday regarding a use of force investigation on a critical incident that occurred in April, which resulted in the death of Ada County deputy Tobin Bolter.

On the night of April 20, Deputy Tobin Bolter made a traffic stop in Boise — during the stop, the driver of the vehicle, Dennis Mulqueen, shot and fatally injured Deputy Bolter. Police said that Mulqueen then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Shortly after the shooting, a responding BPD officer located Mulqueen’s vehicle and found him hiding in a nearby backyard. The BPD Special Operations Unit responded to the scene. Mulqueen ultimately fired one shot from a handgun at the officers — Detective Josh Sontag returned fire and struck Mulqueen twice.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures at the scene, and Mulqueen was transported to the hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries.

The Bonner County Prosecuting Attorney reviewed the CITF investigation and determined that Detective Sontag’s use of deadly force was justified under Idaho law.

"Critical incidents" include any officer-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death as a result of an officer’s use of force, according to police. The full report can be found here.