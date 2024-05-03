Boise Police investigating officer-involved shooting of suspect who killed Deputy Bolter

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident on April 20th that claimed the life of Deputy Tobin Bolter.

Officer Joshua Sontag, who has been a police officer for 18 years and worked with the BPD for 9, shot and killed suspect Dennis Mulqueen, 65, after the officer fatally shot him during a shootout on April 20, 2024. Mulqueen was pronounced deceased in a local hospital shortly after the incident.

At this time, the Boise Police Department has no further information indicating what motivated Mulqueen to shoot ACSO Deputy Tobin Bolter. BPD continues to ask members of the public to report anything they know about the suspect to the Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.