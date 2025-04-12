New nonprofit launches scholarship program in memory of Deputy Tobin Bolter

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in April 2024.

Since then, the community has memorialized his name with events like the Tobin Bolter Duathlon and memorials across the Treasure Valley.

And one nonprofit in Pocatello is doing its part to keep his name alive.

"When Tobin passed, it had always been my hope to do something that I believed would kind of carry his legacy,” said Samuel Ferrell.

Samuel Ferrel is the president of theTobin Bolter Memorial Project and Scholarship Program.

The nonprofit aims to provide scholarships to Christian students and students in law enforcement programs who qualify for financial aid.

They also want to be a resource for first responders and their families.

Ferrell said, "We want to be that comfort for them and that resource. Should they be wounded or ultimately succumb, we also want to be there for their families as well."

Ferrel is working closely with Bolter’s father-in-law and wife.

In a full statement sent to Idaho News 6, Abbey Bolter says,

“Sam graciously approached my Dad about the Memorial & Scholarship program this past year as I will still grieving and processing the loss of my best friend and husband, Tobin.

Sam presented a full vision and heartfelt desire to honor Tobin’s legacy through this non-profit. Sam’s entrepreneur spirit and dedication to details and focus of the non-profit is praise worthy! I was truly shocked and speechless that a man who had only met Tobin one time wanted to share in our family’s legacy.

Sam even named one of his twin son’s after Tobin! Only God could move in a man’s heart to act in such a selfless way! It is my joy that Sam’s vision for this memorial and scholarship will continue to further the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ to both law enforcement families and college students.

Tobin lived a fearless life for Christ and so in his death there was no fear, only the hope of heaven and eternal life in Christ. I pray this foundation will be able to bless families all over the nation.

I’m humbled and excited to be a part of this organization to be able serve and love others as I have been loved and blessed by my fellow man all over this wonderful country.”

Sam Ferrell says, "We're hopeful that the community will come together and be able to donate to this program and kind of see the same vision that we have, so that we can offer a meaningful scholarship to worthy students."

Ferrell says they hope to offer scholarships as soon as next semester.

In the meantime, they’ll be raising money to help the nonprofitgive back to the community.