Multiple construction projects on Orchard cause lane restrictions

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — If you commute through the Boise Bench, you may have noticed a slight increase in traffic.



Several projects are taking place near Orchard and Franklin, on the Boise Bench

Garden Street Construction, Underground sewer repair, and construction for the new Franklin Apartments are all taking place in the area.

ACHD says there could be lane restrictions along Orchard until mid-June.

The increase in traffic is partially caused by - you guessed it - construction.

Along Orchard, The Ada County Highway District reports lane restrictions for multiple projects all for underground work.

Cones line up and down the street along with construction equipment near the Franklin apartments.

At the corner of Orchard and Franklin, new affordable housing is making its way to Boise, through the City of Boise's Housing Land Trust.

Apartments are aimed at low to middle-income residents, according to the City the expected completion date is Summer 2024.

As for the road construction, ACHD says there could be lane restrictions along Orchard until mid-June.

Just a few streets over construction continues along Garden Street with roadways and lanes blocked off for ACHD’s Garden Street Sidewalk and Bikeway Project.