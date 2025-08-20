Motorcyclist dies after suspected medical emergency leads to crash

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A man died Tuesday morning after a motorcycle crash in Boise that police believe was caused by a medical emergency.

According to Boise Police, the man was riding west on Lemhi Street near Vista Avenue when he appeared to suffer a medical issue and veered off the road. He tried to get back onto the street, but the motorcycle eventually came to a stop in the roadway.

Emergency crews from Boise Police, Boise Fire, and Ada County Paramedics responded just before 10:15 a.m. Police say they tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.