More victims possible in Boise lewd conduct investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, in conjunction with the Ada County Prosecutor's office, obtained an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old man accused of lewd conduct with a minor and kidnapping, with evidence suggesting he may have targeted the refugee population, according to a press release.

Police say there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The suspect is Ali Ahmed Hamud, 33, of Boise and his vehicle is a dark blue 2007 Chrysler 300.

On Oct. 21, Boise Police received a report of lewd conduct involving a juvenile and an adult male suspect on the 2400 block of S. Orchard St. Evidence indicated that the suspect engaged in inappropriate touching and restricted the juvenile victim's ability to exit his vehicle. According to police, the victim was eventually able to leave and return home a short time later.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Ali Ahmed Hamud, but police say he was able to leave the country before police could identify and contact him. During the investigation, police also linked Hamud to additional incidents on May 9 and believe there may be other victims.

BPD is working with federal partners to locate Hamud and serve him with the arrest warrant. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact BPD at 208-377-6790.