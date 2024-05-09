Boise Police search for suspect in reported kidnapping

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, May 7, Police in Boise were notified about an incident the previous night where a young girl, who was playing outside of an apartment complex on the 500 block of S. Curtis Road, was kidnapped.

The suspect is described as a black male adult who is mostly bald with a mustache, he is also described as having two large front teeth. He asked the young girl to get into his car so he could drive her to her mom. When she refused, the suspect forcibly put her in his car and drove out of the parking lot. The two were missing for part of the afternoon before the suspect returned to the complex and dropped her off.

The next day, the girl's family reported it to the BPD, who began their investigation. The victim was not harmed and she and her family are now receiving services and support.

The vehicle involved in the crime is a small black sedan or passenger car according to BPD.

Since the event on May 7, BPD has conducted several interviews and gathered video evidence from the area. Detectives with the BPD are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790. If you see any other similar suspicious behavior, please call 911.

BPD has also received two additional recent reports of child enticement in the same area, one on March 17 where a boy and girl fled from a man who asked them to come help him with something, and another on December 12 at the apartment complex on the 500 block of S. Curtis Rd where a suspect asked two girls refused to comply with a suspect who asked them to come sit in his car.