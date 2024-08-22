Longtime Boise Open Cameraman has best view in the house

BOISE, Idaho — Mark Bowden is an award-winning cameraman who has traveled all over the world covering big sporting events from the Masters in Augusta to National Football League.



Award winning cameraman has seen it all

Mark Bowden is on the 18th green camera for the Boise Open

Explains how you follow a golf ball in mid flight



Mark, who now calls the Treasure Valley home has been in the all-important 18th green tower for the Boise Open for a long time.

“I go up and down these stairs four times a day my knees are not good but that’s the way it is, and this will be my home for four or five hours or longer a day.”

Mark has had the pleasure of not only covering the greats, but knowing them as well. Like a guy named Tiger Woods.

“I’ve known Tiger since he was eight years old, the first story I’ve shot on him was in California he was about that tall.”

Mark is a close friend with Freddie Couples and yes even knew he King, Arnold Palmer. I asked Mark about the level play we’ll see this week at the Albertsons Boise Open.

“Short game, I asked Tom Kite one time you were so successful on the regular tour how did you do it…I’m up and down from 100 yards in. How hard is it to follow a golf ball in mid-flight? It’s hard it all depends on the lighting. Here in Boise the afternoon tee times the sun will be behind me, so the ball will be front lit."

You would think standing in a tower or sitting on a camera stand, there might be one or two errant shots that might be headed your way.

“The ball kept getting bigger and bigger and I’m like oh boy, I just got hit in the shoulder bounced off and into the rough it hurt it was a big welt.”

So for Mark it’s all about focusing.