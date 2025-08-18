BOISE, Idaho — Sunday is a special day at the Boise Open as a champion gets crowned, but it's special for another reason as children 15-and-under get in free for a day geared around golf on Junior Day.

The children received all kinds of swag, including hats, candy, and a free lunch. They also get a chance to practice some golf, and for some of these kids, it is their introduction to the sport.

"You actually get to hold a club and swing it," said Zel, who was really impressed with the up-and-coming golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour. "They are good, they are really good."

First Tee is a statewide non-profit that uses the game of golf to positively impact young kids. First Tee set up a big activity area where kids could drive, chip, and put. They even had a game of golf tic-tac-toe toe, which was a big hit for two cousins who developed a rivalry.

WATCH: See these young golfers get the swing of things!

Junior Day is a big hit among kids on the final day of the Albertsons Boise Open

"I love the tic-tac-toe because it is not hard," said Lincoln. "I beat him like ten times before, and then I lost on TV," laughed Reese. "Yeah, so I’m better," responded Lincoln.

First Tee also had golfing lessons on the driving range in the afternoon, where several Rocky Mountain Section PGA pros helped kids with their swing, and it was really easy to see the improvement during the session.

"It is the best somebody just asked me what the leader board looks like and I haven’t even looked at the leader board," said Nick Blasius, the executive director of First Tee. "It has just been fun hanging out with all the kids and seeing this next generation of golfers."

Maybe one day we will see one of these golfers in the Korn Ferry Tournament and competing in the Albertsons Boise Open!

Junior Day has been going on for the last five years at this event and is sponsored by St. Luke's Health.