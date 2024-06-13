Garden Street construction continues, new completion date announced

Construction continues on Garden Street, all in effort to complete the Garden Street Sidewalk and Bike project.



ACHD announced that instead of the late July completion, construction is projected to be complete by mid August.

Crews are working on landscaping, sidewalks, pedestrian walkways, irrigation and more.

For nearly six months neighbors have to deal with road closures, detours, and road work.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Construction on Garden Street continues.

I’m your Boise Bench Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis and work along this residential street has been going on for months.

I told you about theproject when it first started and now I'm checking back in with neighbors to see how they feel about the progress and what they want to see next.

“Everything was torn up, it was pretty difficult to get through,” Alejandra Del Toro said.

Alejandra Del Toro moved into her Garden Street home six months ago, right when construction started to improve access to the nearby Greenbelt.

Del Toro, says, “I understand that city improvements are necessary. I do think, ultimately, this improvement was necessary but changes on a weekly basis on which route I take.”

There are definitely detours. Closures and road work signs are on almost every street in the area.

So, here's what's left on the ACHD Garden Street Project.

From Albion to Franklin, crews are working on landscaping.

From Franklin to Alpine, they're still installing sidewalks and adding landscaping.

At the Franklin intersection, a pedestrian walkway is in the works.

"I think that the street looks great right now. I'm very happy with the way it turned out. I'm not so keen on those things sticking out,” Del Toro says, as she points at an irrigation box. She continues, “but I understand why they're here.”

Irrigation, storm drain work, and excavations still need to take place.

Now, instead of late July, ACHD projects completion in mid-August.

Del Toro continues, “I think that we have really beautiful flowers here that I'd love to have a better irrigation system to keep them nice and healthy so like I said I understand the purpose just wish they were set up differently a little bit.”

ACHD said they're moving South to North on this project and while some sections look close to finished, they're still putting on those final touches.