Family of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter releases statement

The family of Deputy Tobin Bolter has released a statement following the April 20th shooting which claimed Deputy Bolter's life.

The Bolter family's statement is available below:

"Tobin’s life has been a reflection of God’s grace. He was a selfless man of conviction, giving God the glory in all circumstances. Tobin sacrificially loved his wife, Abbey. As a peace officer, Tobin was able to faithfully serve and protect his community because his foundation was deeply rooted in the hope of the gospel; he lived without fear. Tobin’s vivacious spirit and selfless care for others were an encouragement to all who knew him. The Bolter family would like to thank the community for their support during this difficult time."

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family of the fallen deputy has been made available. All of the money will be transferred to the Bolter Family via the Ada County Sherrif's Employee Association Outreach 501C3.