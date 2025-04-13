Family Day kicks off the 100-year celebration of the iconic Boise Depot

The Boise Depot opened in April of 1925, and here we are 100 years later, as the City of Boise has planned a multi-day celebration of this iconic landmark.

Family Day kicked off the festivities as people showed up with their kids to check out the model trains, take free tours and check out some classic cars that also date back 100 years.

"When you can have an event to not only celebrate the 100 years, but is an event that brings the community together to celebrate— that is the big part of this," said Doug Holloway, the Parks and Recreation Director.

The model trains were a big hit for the children, and a replica model of the Spanish-style depot caught my attention. It was a display by the Old Boise Model Railroad Club, and this model took Jaime Quintana and his family more than two years to build.

"They actually spent over 500 hours making every piece by scratch with over 850 parts," said Jim Brostmeyer of the Old Boise Model Railroad Club. "He used a 3D printer or laser-cut acrylic, and it is a true labor of love."

I was thinking of busting out the drone to get some shots of the Depot, but instead decided just to use this replica because it is so accurate.

"He used the original drawings from the building as well, and because some of the dimensions were illegible in the drawings, he had to come here with a laser scanner to check all the distances," said Brostmeyer. "So it is all exact to the as-built condition of the Boise Depot.”

The Celebration at the Boise Depot will continue on Monday with more free tours. Tuesday features an entertainment, art, and history display, and Wednesday night features the main event with a Roaring 20s-themed party. For more information on the events, click here.

"It means a lot because this is really a community facility. It is embraced by the community and it's part of the fabric of the community," said Holloway. "It is arguably the most photographed building or area in the entire city and probably even the state, and that just tells you the love and the care that the people have for this [depot]."

If you plan on coming to the party on Wednesday, there will be ADA parking on site, but everyone else will have to park at Ann Morrison Park and take a free shuttle to the Boise Depot. Or people can park at Ann Morrison and walk up the new stairs that were just finished this weekend.