BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Emilio Gonzalez clinched the 2025 Albertsons Boise Open, finishing with a total score of -22.

Gonzalez got off to a strong start in the final round on Sunday, finishing hole one with an eagle. That momentum continued through the round, with another eagle on hole 16, and just inches away from a third eagle on 18.

WATCH: Senior Reporter Don Nelson caught up with the champion on Sunday

Emilio Gonzalez wins the 2025 Albertsons Boise Open

"That literally rolled right next to the flag, and it just kept rolling, obviously, to the back fringe. But yeah, that would have been a pretty sweet finish," said Gonzalez with a chuckle.

Gonzalez finished round four with a score of 61.

Alongside his win at the Albertsons Boise Open, Gonzalez has secured his first PGA TOUR card and membership for the 2026 season.