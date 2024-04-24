Detective assisting fallen deputy Tobin Bolter cited for crash

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police have cited Deputy Dallas Denney for a crash she was involved in while responding to the shooting that claimed the life of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter on Saturday, April 20.

RELATED | Thousands gather in Star to remember the life of slain Ada County Sheriff's deputy Tobin Bolter

Det. Denney was responding to assist Deputy Bolter when she was involved in a two-vehicle injury crash near Meridian Rd and Amity Rd in Meridian.

Both Det. Denney and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries they sustained in the crash.

ISP cited Det. Denney for a failure to practice due regard in pursuant to Idaho Code 49-623, which concerns the guidelines officers must follow while responding to a scene in an emergency vehicle.

ISP investigated the crash when they responded to the scene, now the Ada County Sheriff's Office will conduct an independent internal affairs investigation into the deputy's conduct to determine if there was a violation of ACSO policy.

Following the investigation, the ACSO will determine if any further professional discipline is appropriate.